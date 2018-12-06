MX Oil (MXO) Stock Price Down 12.5%

MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 1,500,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

MX Oil Company Profile (LON:MXO)

MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

