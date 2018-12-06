Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYGN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 100,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

