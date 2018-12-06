Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Stake Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NANO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nanometrics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.80. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nanometrics news, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $214,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Swyt sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $29,264.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at $305,119.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,598 shares of company stock worth $299,630. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NANO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Nanometrics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

