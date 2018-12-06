National Bank Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taseko Mines (TGB)

National Bank Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

TGB opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

