National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2019 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Eight Capital lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.92.

TSE:BMO opened at C$93.99 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$93.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.00.

In other news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.