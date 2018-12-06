National Instruments Corp (NATI) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,748 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of National Instruments worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Instruments by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $58,101.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,419 shares in the company, valued at $956,968.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,355 shares of company stock worth $3,244,672 over the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NATI opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.95. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/national-instruments-corp-nati-position-boosted-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.