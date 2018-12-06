Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) Short Interest Down 70.8% in November

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,868 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 815,781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

NNA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.25. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is presently -4.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

