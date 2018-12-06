Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Insider Buys $200,593.64 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) insider Bradley Tank purchased 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $200,593.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,245,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 226,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 10.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 291,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

