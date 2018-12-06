Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ASML (ASML) Share Price

Headlines about ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASML earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $169.64 on Thursday. ASML has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Santander raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

