New Age Beverages (NBEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.58. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 39616 shares changing hands.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 425.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

