New Mountain Finance (NMFC) and Datable Technology (TTMZF) Head to Head Analysis

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

36.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Datable Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $197.81 million 5.10 $109.39 million $1.29 10.28 Datable Technology $920,000.00 2.57 N/A N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Risk & Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -18.68, indicating that its stock price is 1,968% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Mountain Finance and Datable Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 45.47% 10.18% 4.82% Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Datable Technology does not pay a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 105.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Datable Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. 3TL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.