New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,587,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234,681 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,959,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 134,589 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 361,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-position-raised-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.