New York Health Care (BBAL) vs. Chemed (CHE) Head to Head Review

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get New York Health Care alerts:

This table compares New York Health Care and Chemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemed $1.67 billion 2.87 $98.17 million $5.36 55.78

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New York Health Care and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemed 0 1 2 0 2.67

Chemed has a consensus price target of $328.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Chemed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Chemed 11.73% 35.13% 20.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Chemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

New York Health Care has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemed pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. New York Health Care does not pay a dividend. Chemed pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemed has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Chemed beats New York Health Care on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and operated territories, independent contractor-operated territories, and franchised locations. This segment also manufactures and sells products and equipment, including drain cleaning machines and drain cleaning solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.