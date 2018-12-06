Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Reaches $37.74 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $37.74 million and $1.82 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, Bitbns and Hotbit. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.03268926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00139359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00170526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.04 or 0.09412578 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bitbns, Hotbit, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Allbit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

