NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 163,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,647,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,079,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 143,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,413 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BOE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,884. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/nine-masts-capital-ltd-invests-1-79-million-in-blackrock-enhanced-global-dividend-trust-boe.html.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.