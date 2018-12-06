NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170,822 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.9% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,290 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.3% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 68,117 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $80.55. 51,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,948. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

