NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 113,800 Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (MYI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $9,888,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 310,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 97,806 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund alerts:

NYSE MYI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,051. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/nine-masts-capital-ltd-purchases-shares-of-113800-blackrock-muniyield-insured-fund-inc-myi.html.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.