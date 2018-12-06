NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,766 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 47,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 47.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,935,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,595,000 after purchasing an additional 204,885 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,745. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.4673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.35.

