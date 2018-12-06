NodeCoin (NODC) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

NodeCoin (CURRENCY:NODC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One NodeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NodeCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. NodeCoin has a total market cap of $5,291.00 and $0.00 worth of NodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NodeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.02748917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00138334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00178504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.10 or 0.09643298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NodeCoin Coin Profile

NodeCoin’s total supply is 5,878,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,439 coins. NodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @nodecoin.

Buying and Selling NodeCoin

NodeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NodeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NodeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NodeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NodeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NodeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.