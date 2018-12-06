Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shares Down 6.6%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.61. 748,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 469,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.50, a PEG ratio of 25.40 and a beta of -0.22.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $77,012.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 1,858,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $16,539,644.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,865,261 shares of company stock worth $16,629,006. 50.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,209,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,751,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,460,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

