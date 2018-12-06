Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 85,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,629,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $406.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.09.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 90.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/nordic-american-tanker-nat-stock-price-down-2-8.html.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.