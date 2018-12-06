Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Trading Down 6.2%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 5,220,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,905,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

