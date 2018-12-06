Northern Trust Corp Has $916,000 Position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Nymox Pharmaceutical worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 299,752 shares in the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 863.35% and a negative net margin of 2,909.61%.

In related news, CEO Paul Averback sold 1,687,600 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $4,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,643,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,109,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James George Robinson acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,210,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,401.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,263 shares of company stock valued at $160,409. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

