Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 6,122 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 4.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $270.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $252.92 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

