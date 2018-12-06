Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Lessened by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,943,000 after acquiring an additional 457,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,666,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,087,000 after acquiring an additional 524,371 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,410,000 after acquiring an additional 227,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Lessened by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo-stake-lessened-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.