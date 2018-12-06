NS Partners Ltd Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $114,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $156,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 3,176,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,100,802. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/ns-partners-ltd-raises-position-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.