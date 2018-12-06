NS Partners Ltd Raises Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.77.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 13,759 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $2,098,797.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,795.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,258 shares of company stock valued at $44,644,210. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

