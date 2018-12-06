Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.02

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 1854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) by 147.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:JMLP)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

