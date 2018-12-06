Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

