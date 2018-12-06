Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NUO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,087. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

