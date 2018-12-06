Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Shares Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd comprises approximately 0.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,989,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 224,383 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 216.6% in the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 240,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 560,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,850. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

