NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 141.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8,302.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 311,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 307,771 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $133.31 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,664 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,927. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

