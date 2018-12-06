Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

“ Oaktree posted NII/share of $0.12 for F4Q18, up from $0.10 sequentially Q/Q and two cents above our estimate. The beat was largely attributable to higher prepayment-related income, including fees and acceleration of unamortized OID. The portfolio at cost decreased to $1.61 billion from $1.68 billion on the quarter but total investment income jumped to $38.2mm from $31.9mm Q/Q which is likely explained by the prepayment-related income.



 OCSL continues to make good progress on rotating out of the legacy Fifth Street portfolio. At 9/30/18, 76% of the book was defined as “core.” Of the non-core investments, there are $139mm of investments with $99mm on non-accrual status with an average mark of 47%.



 TransTrade Operators, with a cost of $23.3mm at 6/30/18, was exited and thus removed from non-accrual status during F4Q18 but Refac Optical Group, with a cost of $41.6mm, was added. The company remains optimistic about Refac’s prospects as the company is in advanced stages of refinancing (Oaktree will not be involved in the refinance). However, even backing out Refac, non-accruals at cost would be $184.2mm or 11.5% of the portfolio.



 We continue to expect the market to discount OCSL accordingly, as even performing but inherited loans from Fifth Street will be viewed with much deserved skepticism, in our opinion. We note that this is not in any way a knock on Oaktree, we just have absolutely no confidence in the legacy Fifth Street portfolio and wouldn’t be surprised if more credit issues pop up or existing ones are marked down further.



 We are revising our fiscal 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.45 from $0.44 and are rolling out our fiscal 2020 NII/share estimate of $0.47. We are maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and $5 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $670.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,969,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 270,487 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,710,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 181,673 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 780,594 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,171,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 208,008 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

