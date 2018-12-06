Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

OCUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.61 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 133.73% and a negative net margin of 2,822.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,499,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 326,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 619,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

