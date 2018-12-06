Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 133.73% and a negative net margin of 2,822.15%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

