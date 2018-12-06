Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Major Shareholder Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 1,377,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,843. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCN. ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,871 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 180.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,065,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

