Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,884 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 75.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Okta Inc has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $700,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 270,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $19,651,986.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,142 shares of company stock worth $23,827,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

