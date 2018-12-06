Okta (OKTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Okta updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.37–0.36 EPS and its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.09–0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Okta has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,030,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

