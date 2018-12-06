One Stop Systems (OSS) versus Huami (HMI) Financial Review

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for One Stop Systems and Huami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huami 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Stop Systems presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.78%. Huami has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.70%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Huami.

Profitability

This table compares One Stop Systems and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems -3.82% -3.20% -2.45% Huami 8.94% 23.87% 13.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Huami shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Stop Systems and Huami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $27.54 million 1.43 $90,000.00 $0.01 278.00 Huami $314.91 million 1.88 $25.77 million N/A N/A

Huami has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems.

Summary

Huami beats One Stop Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi brand. It also provides mobile apps, such as Mi Fit that focuses on sports and fitness functions for users of Xiaomi wearable products; and Amazfit, which focuses on functions related to health and medical care for users of its self-branded products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.