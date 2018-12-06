Oppenheimer Comments on Dollar General Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Shares of DG stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $85.54 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 74.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

