Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lendingtree Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TREE)

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Lendingtree in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $250.31 on Thursday. Lendingtree has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $404.40. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.