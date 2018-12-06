OppenheimerFunds Inc. Reduces Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,485,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Holly Energy Partners worth $204,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,926,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,901,000 after acquiring an additional 273,580 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,050,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,420,000 after acquiring an additional 247,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 688,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 151.14%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Michael Jennings sold 5,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $144,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,877 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

