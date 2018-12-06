Orbotech (ORBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry. They market computer aided manufacturing solutions for PCB production and continue to develop its proprietary AOI technologies for use in other applications both within and outside the electronics industry. (press release) “

Get Orbotech alerts:

ORBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orbotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ORBK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 394,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Orbotech has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $261.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orbotech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orbotech by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Orbotech in the third quarter worth about $4,371,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Orbotech by 4.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 321,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orbotech in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbotech (ORBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.