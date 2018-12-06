O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.41. 989,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $112,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 159.4% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

