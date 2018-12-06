Ormeus Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $334,501.00 (ORME)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinBene. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $334,501.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.03241997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00139080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00173740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.75 or 0.09820388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, C-CEX, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Bibox, CoinBene, Coinbe and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

