Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSR. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.38 ($51.60).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of Osram Licht stock traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting €39.42 ($45.84). 724,910 shares of the stock were exchanged. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12-month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.