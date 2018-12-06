Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,079,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,650,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,453,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 69.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.52 and a beta of 1.41. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $91.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

