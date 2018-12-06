Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.09 Million in Hortonworks Inc (HDP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 179,195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDP. FMR LLC raised its position in Hortonworks by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 3,015,476 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after buying an additional 1,650,677 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,273,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hortonworks by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 678,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDP opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.67. Hortonworks Inc has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDP. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

In other news, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $222,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 109,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $2,652,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,933,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,112 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

