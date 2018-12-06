Owens Corning (OC) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $88.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

