Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,494,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 10,199,571 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,598,807 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,781,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,978,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 585,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,106,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 144,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OMI stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.90.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.
Further Reading: Quiet Period
